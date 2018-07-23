Angels' Kole Calhoun: Strokes 10th homer
Calhoun went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run to help the Angels to a 14-5 victory over the Astros on Sunday.
Calhoun has had a miserable year at the plate for much of 2018, but he's showing signs of life lately, as this seventh-inning long ball off Chris Devenski marked his fourth in his last five games to give him 10 on the season overall. He's still slashing an ugly .190/.247/.331 through 263 at-bats, but hopefully his recent uptick in power is a sign he'll finally start to see those numbers even out back toward his career norms in the second half of the season.
