Calhoun led off and went 0-for-5 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Orioles.

Calhoun was moved to the leadoff spot after posting a .281/.351/.500 slash line in his previous 11 starts since returning from the disabled list June 18. It is unclear if the 30-year-old's struggles in the new role will cost him leadoff opportunities moving forward. If Calhoun continues to get some run batting atop the order, then the outfielder would stand to receive a boost in run-scoring opportunities while batting in front of Mike Trout, Justin Upton and Albert Pujols (137 combined RBI this season).