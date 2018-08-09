Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Tigers.

Calhoun opened the game with a bang, taking Blaine Hardy deep on just the second pitch he saw to give the Angels an early lead that they wouldn't relinquish. The 30-year-old has picked it up after a disappointing first half to the season, hitting .314 with six homers and 18 RBI across 18 games since the All-Star break.