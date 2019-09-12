Calhoun went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to Cleveland on Wednesday.

Calhoun brought the Angels to within a run with a 411-foot shot to center field in the eighth inning, but it proved to be the final tally of the game for either team. The roundtripper was Calhoun's first since Aug. 23 and was only his third hit in 30 at-bats in September. The 31-year-old is slashing .231/.325/.467 with 29 homers and 68 RBI in 570 plate appearances this season.