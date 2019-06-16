Calhoun is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Calhoun has gone hitless in 14 at-bats over the Angels' last four games, further compounding what had already been a trying season for the 31-year-old. While Calhoun will sit in favor of Cesar Puello in the series finale, both players could be in jeopardy of losing out on starts when Justin Upton (toe) returns from the 60-day injured list Monday.