Angels' Kole Calhoun: Three hits in Wednesday's win
Calhoun went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Rangers.
After getting his first day off of the season Tuesday, Calhoun jumped right back into the fray and extended his hit streak to five games. The 30-year-old has a sluggish .255/.283/.353 slash line through 12 contests, but his seven RBI and nine runs have allowed him to maintain solid fantasy value.
