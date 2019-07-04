Calhoun went 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

All three hits were singles, but it was still a strong performance from the veteran outfielder. After slashing a weak .191/.276/.394 in June, Calhoun has come out firing since the calendar flipped, collecting five hits in the first two games of July.

