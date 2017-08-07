Angels' Kole Calhoun: Three hits Sunday

Calhoun went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI in Sunday's 11-10 loss to Oakland.

Calhoun came in batting just .206 against southpaws, but went 2-for-2 with a double against left-handed starter Sean Manaea. He has produced multi-hit efforts in three consecutive starts to open the month of August after failing to achieve that feat in any of his last 16 July games. This hot streak has done little to improve Calhoun's ugly .241/.318/.376 line.