Angels' Kole Calhoun: Thriving as leadoff hitter

Calhoun went 3-for-4 with his 19th home run of the season in Saturday's loss to Seattle.

Calhoun has moved to the leadoff spot over his last six starts, batting .304 (7-for-23) with two homers, four RBI and six runs since the lineup shift. The 29-year-old is just one long ball away from reaching the 20-homer mark for just the second time in his career. Calhoun's last shot to accomplish the feat will come against the flamethrowing James Paxton in Sunday's season finale.