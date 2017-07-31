Angels' Kole Calhoun: Won't require DL stint
General manager Billy Eppler said Calhoun (hamstring) won't require a trip to the disabled list, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Eppler said Calhoun is being considered day-to-day, as Monday's tests revealed his hamstring injury is something between spasms and a Grade 1 strain. Shane Robinson will likely man right field while the 29-year-old is on the mend, though it doesn't sound like he'll miss too much time.
