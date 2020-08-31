Rengifo went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and a walk in Sunday's 2-1 extra inning loss to the Mariners.

Rengifo entered the gave after David Fletcher's departure with an ankle injury in the fifth inning. Rengifo drew a walk and stole second in the sixth inning. The second baseman has a pedestrian .167/.297/.241 slash line with a homer, one RBI and eight runs scored across 64 plate appearances this season. If Fletcher is forced to miss time, Rengifo will likely stay in a starting role until Franklin Barreto is ready to join the team after completing COVID-19 intake protocols.