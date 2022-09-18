Rengifo went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Mariners.

Rengifo hadn't posted a multi-homer game all year before Friday, and now he's produced two in his last three contests. He's gone 5-for-12 with four long balls and seven RBI in the first three games of this weekend series versus the Mariners, which concludes Monday. For the year, the versatile 25-year-old has racked up 15 homers, 47 RBI, 41 runs scored, six stolen bases and a .275/.307/.455 slash line through 111 contests. With David Fletcher (hand) and Andrew Velazquez (knee) out, Rengifo should have no trouble maintaining an everyday role the rest of the way.

More News