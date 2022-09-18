Rengifo went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Mariners.

Rengifo hadn't posted a multi-homer game all year before Friday, and now he's produced two in his last three contests. He's gone 5-for-12 with four long balls and seven RBI in the first three games of this weekend series versus the Mariners, which concludes Monday. For the year, the versatile 25-year-old has racked up 15 homers, 47 RBI, 41 runs scored, six stolen bases and a .275/.307/.455 slash line through 111 contests. With David Fletcher (hand) and Andrew Velazquez (knee) out, Rengifo should have no trouble maintaining an everyday role the rest of the way.