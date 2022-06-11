Rengifo returned from the paternity list Saturday and will bat eighth and play second base against the Mets, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Rengifo was away from the team for the last three days for the birth of his child. He'd been in a slump immediately prior to his absence, going 1-for-20 at the plate over his last six games, so the Angels will hope the time off allowed him to reset and clear his head.