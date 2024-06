Rengifo (wrist) is starting at third base and batting second Tuesday against the Brewers, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old was absent from Monday's starting nine due to a bruised left wrist, but he entered as a pinch hitter and played a couple innings at third base. Rengifo is batting .286 through 15 games in June, but he has just one extra-base hit this month and hasn't hit a home run since May 24.