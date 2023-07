Rengifo went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Sunday's win over the Pirates.

Rengifo went deep in the fifth and sixth innings Sunday, bringing him to nine home runs on the year. Five of those have come in the last 14 games and he's gone 12-for-40 (.300) during that span. Still, he's slashing just .220/.309/.365 with 29 RBI and 16 extra-base hits through 275 plate appearances.