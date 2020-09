Rengifo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

With David Fletcher (ankle) returning from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Rengifo will head to the bench for a second straight game. He'll remain the Angels' top reserve in the middle infield, but he won't be in store for regular action over the final two weeks of the regular season unless Fletcher or Andrelton Simmons miss time.