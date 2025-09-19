Rengifo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Brewers.

Rengifo's playing time has picked up a bit while he has filled in for Yoan Moncada (ankle) at third base over the last few days, though Moncada was able to appear as a pinch hitter Thursday. Rengifo has gone 10-for-53 (.189) over 16 games in September while slipping into a utility role as the Angels get a look at some prospects in an injury-riddled infield. For the season, Rengifo has nine homers, 43 RBI, 53 runs scored, 10 stolen bases and a .240/.291/.340 slash line, with that .631 OPS being his worst in four years.