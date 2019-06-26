Angels' Luis Rengifo: Blasts three-run home run
Rengifo went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in a victory over Cincinnati on Tuesday.
Rengifo took Tyler Mahle deep with a 408-foot blast in the second inning to give the Angels a 4-1 lead. The 22-year-old struggled out of the gates this season but has had a productive June, hitting all three of his home runs this month while posting a .270 average and 10 runs batted in.
