Dominican Winter League club Leones del Escogido announced Monday that Rengifo (hamstring) will be included on the team's roster.
Rengifo finished the 2020 campaign on the 10-day injured list after suffering a right hamstring strain in late September, but the fact that he's on a winter ball roster implies that he's back to full strength. Unless the Angels bring in a replacement for free agent Andrelton Simmons this offseason, Rengifo and David Fletcher tentatively slot in as Los Angeles' projected regulars in the middle infield in 2021.