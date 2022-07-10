Rengifo went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base Saturday in the Angels' 1-0 loss.
According to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, Rengifo will start at shortstop and bat fifth Sunday, as the Angels look to avoid a series sweep in Baltimore. Rengifo has gone 4-for-12 through the first three games with the Orioles and enters Sunday riding a nine-game hitting streak, during which he's supplied two home runs and two stolen bases. The 25-year-old's recent run of production has put him on the radar as a pickup in deeper mixed leagues.