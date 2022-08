Rengifo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Mariners on Monday.

Rengifo provided an early spark for the Angels, slugging a game-tying solo shot off Luis Castillo in the first inning. The long ball was his third in his past seven games after failing to go deep in 28 straight contests from July 5 to Aug. 7. Rengifo is slashing .315/.341/.500 with six homers, 13 doubles, 23 RBI and four stolen bases over his past 45 games.