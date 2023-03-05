Angels manager Phil Nevin indicated that Rengifo could play right field occasionally this season as well as during his time with Team Venezuela during the World Baseball Classic, Doug Padilla of The Orange County Register reports.

Rengifo started in right field in Thursday's Cactus League contest against Kansas City and was charged with a throwing error in the fourth inning. He's not a complete stranger to the position -- he logged 103 innings there between 2021 and 2022 -- but hasn't shown great acumen for the outfield thus far. The Angels' infield is much more crowded this year with the additions of Brandon Drury and Gio Urshela as well as the return to health of both Anthony Rendon and David Fletcher, so Rengifo could help himself see more at-bats if he's able to gain the team's confidence as a capable outfielder.