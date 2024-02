Rengifo is expected to miss time due to left hamstring tightness, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Sam Blum of The Athletic reports that Rengifo will be off his feet for the next few days, and manager Ron Washington believes the infielder will be ready for Opening Day. Rengifo's 2023 season was cut short after sustaining a left torn biceps injury in early September. Across 126 games last year, he slashed .264/.339/.444 with 16 home runs and 51 RBI.