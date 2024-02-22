Rengifo said Sunday that he is fully healthy after tearing his left biceps tendon last September, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rengifo underwent surgery in mid-September last year following the biceps injury, and he was able to resume baseball activities in January. That allowed him to have a normal offseason in terms of training, and he said Sunday that he feels "really good." Rengifo is likely to fill a utility role for the Angels this year, but he should have an opportunity to play on a near-everyday basis as he looks to build upon his strong second half last season. Between the All-Star break and the biceps injury, Rengifo slashed .318/.374/.587 with 11 home runs and 29 RBI over 50 contests.