Rengifo (hamstring) will go through some baseball activities Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Rengifo aggravated his left hamstring injury during Tuesday's game but is feeling much better than when he first was hurt in late February. His readiness for Opening Day remains in question, but the Angels aren't ruling it out. Rengifo is in line for a super utility role this season.
