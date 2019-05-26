Rengifo will start at shortstop and bat ninth Sunday against the Rangers.

Rengifo has started all five of the Angels' games since being recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday after everyday shortstop Andrelton Simmons sustained a Grade 3 ankle sprain. With Simmons likely sidelined through the All-Star break and potentially longer, Rengifo should have ample opportunity to distinguish himself at the big-league level. He's recorded a pair of two-hit games since his callup but has yet to attempt a steal for the Angels this season after being highly active on the bases during his time in the minors.

