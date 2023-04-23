Rengifo will start at second base and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Royals.

Rengifo will pick up his fourth consecutive start, with two coming at the keystone and two coming in the outfield. Though he's reached base five times in 11 plate appearances over the previous three games, Rengifo is still sitting on a .616 OPS for the season. He'll likely need to string together several more solid offensive performances before moving out of his current utility role and staking his claim to an everyday gig.