Angels' Luis Rengifo: Gets Tuesday off
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rengifo is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register
Rengifo earned a breather after going 4-for-5 with a triple, one RBI and two runs during Monday's victory. While he sits, Matt Duffy will start at third base and bat fifth in the order.
