Rengifo went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Mariners.

The second baseman did a good job of keeping the line moving from the nine-hole in this contest. Rengifo came around to score on a David Fletcher triple in the third inning after leading off the inning with a double. The 22-year-old has appeared in eight games in July, going 9-for-22 with two doubles and three runs scored. Overall, he's hitting .271 with 24 runs scored and 19 RBI in 54 games this season, and he should see regular playing time with Tommy La Stella (leg) out.

