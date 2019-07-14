Angels' Luis Rengifo: Goes 3-for-4
Rengifo went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Mariners.
The second baseman did a good job of keeping the line moving from the nine-hole in this contest. Rengifo came around to score on a David Fletcher triple in the third inning after leading off the inning with a double. The 22-year-old has appeared in eight games in July, going 9-for-22 with two doubles and three runs scored. Overall, he's hitting .271 with 24 runs scored and 19 RBI in 54 games this season, and he should see regular playing time with Tommy La Stella (leg) out.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.