Rengifo went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Friday's win over Detroit.

Rengifo got things started with a two-run shot in the first inning. It was his sixth of the year and the first time this season he's gone deep in two straight games. He's produced four multi-hit performances in his last five games, boosting his season OPS from .770 to .808 in the process. Rengifo is slashing .315/.361/.447 with 18 extra-base hits, 20 steals and 34 runs scored this season.