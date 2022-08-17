Rengifo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in an 8-2 loss to Seattle on Tuesday.

Rengifo got Los Angeles on the board with a solo shot off Seattle starter Robbie Ray in the first inning and tacked on an RBI single in the third. The 25-year-old infielder has gone deep in four of his last eight games, during which he's batted 10-for-25 with a .960 slugging. The recent power surge has Rengifo's season numbers up to .273/.309/.438 with nine home runs, 29 runs, 32 RBI and five stolen bases across 83 games.