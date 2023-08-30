Rengifo went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs in Tuesday's 12-7 loss against the Phillies.

The 26-year-old utility man hit a pair of solo homers Tuesday, each coming off Phillies' starter Michael Lorenzen. Rengifo has now hit safely in seven consecutive contests, boasting an eye-popping slash line of .556/.625/1.037 with two doubles, one triple, three home runs, eight RBI, six runs scored and just two strikeouts alongside five walks during that stretch. He is undoubtedly one of the hottest hitters on the planet at the moment.