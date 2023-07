Rengifo went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a pair of walks against the Yankees in Wednesday's 7-3 victory.

Rengifo boosted the Angels' lead to four runs with his 418-foot two-run shot off Carlos Rodon in the second inning. It was just his second hit since the All-Star break, with the other also leaving the park. Rengifo came off the bench in the first two games of the series versus New York, and he'll likely compete for starts in the infield moving forward.