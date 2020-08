Rengifo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Astros.

Rengifo made the most of a start in Game 2 of the twin bill, crushing a 422-foot shot to left field in the fourth inning for his first long ball of the season. The homer was only the second extra-base hit of 2020 for Rengifo, who has struggled to a .157/.283/.235 slash line through 60 plate appearances.