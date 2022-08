Rengifo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Yankees on Monday.

Rengifo opened the scoring with a solo shot off Frankie Montas in the second inning. The infielder also went deep Sunday, and he's now homered in consecutive contests twice over the past two weeks. Rengifo is slashing .252/.252/.477 with six homers and 17 RBI through 26 games in August.