Rengifo went 3-for-5 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 8-7 win over the Mariners.

Rengifo set the tone from the leadoff spot Friday, hitting a solo shot in the third inning and a three-run blast that accounted for the margin of victory in the sixth. While he hadn't homered since Aug. 29, he hit .291 in the 14 games in between long balls. The 25-year-old has emerged as a productive and versatile infield option for the Angels this year, slashing .275/.305/.443 with 13 homers, 44 RBI, 39 runs scored and six stolen bases through a career-high 109 games.