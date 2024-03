Rengifo is in the lineup Sunday against Baltimore for his first start of the season.

Regnifo gets his first start of the season at third base while batting sixth with Miguel Sano on the bench and Anthony Rendon sliding into the designated hitter spot. The third baseman was not in the Opening Day lineup Thursday, and became expected he would be a regular in the lineup against lefties. However, righty Tyler Wells is on the mound for the Orioles on Sunday.