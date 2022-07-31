Rengifo went 1-for-4 with a two-run double, a walk and a pair of stolen bases in Saturday's 9-7 win over the Rangers.

Rengifo notched steals in the first and third innings after a fielder's choice and a walk, giving him a career-high five stolen bases this season. In the eighth, he added a go-ahead, two-run double to cap off the Angels' five-run rally that held up for the win. The infielder has enjoyed a terrific July, going 30-for-89 (.337) while only being held hitless in two of 23 games this month. The massive surge has his slash line up to .275/.321/.415 in 67 contests overall.