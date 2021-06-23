Rengifo will bat leadoff and start in right field Wednesday against the Giants, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Justin Upton's (back) absence from the lineup will clear the way for Rengifo to receive his second turn in as leadoff hitter in four days. Rengifo will also be making his sixth consecutive start, including his fourth in a row in right field. He's gone 5-for-20 with a home run and three RBI over that stretch, but it's unclear if that will be enough for him to maintain a regular role ahead of Juan Lagares, who looks like Rengifo's primary competition for a spot in the everyday lineup.