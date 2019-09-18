X-rays on Rengifo's left hand were negative but it's unclear if he will be able to return before the end of the season, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

He will have a CT scan Wednesday to determine if the injury is severe, so apparently the negative returns on the X-rays may not mean much. Matt Thaiss and Taylor Ward could play more while Rengifo is out and David Fletcher should play almost every day at second base.