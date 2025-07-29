Rengifo went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's victory over the Rangers.

After Taylor Ward gave the Angels a one-run lead to start the sixth inning, Rengifo padded the advantage a few batters later with a two-run homer. The switch-hitting infielder has posted just a .612 OPS this season after topping .720 in each of the previous three years. While never known for his power, his 13 doubles, one triple and five home runs through 100 games translate to a weak .328 slugging percentage. Despite his struggles, Rengifo has continued to see steady playing time, thanks in part to his defensive versatility but also due to injuries to fellow infielders Yoan Moncada (hand), Chris Taylor (hand) and Christian Moore (thumb).