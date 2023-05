Rengifo will start at second base and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Rangers, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rengifo will stick in the starting nine for the fourth consecutive game, with the 26-year-old garnering three turns at second base and one in right field over that stretch. The Angels still appear to be viewing Rengifo as more of a utility player, but his defensive flexibility and ability to switch-hit should afford him multiple starts per week.