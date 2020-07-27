Rengifo (hamstring) is close to being game ready, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
He has not played yet this season due to a hamstring issue but it sounds like we could see him debut sometime this week. Andrelton Simmons is dealing with an ankle injury, so if he is still ailing when Rengifo returns, there could be starts available at shortstop.
More News
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Not on Opening Day roster•
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Tweaks hamstring•
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Reports to camp, remains on IL•
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Placed on injured list•
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Could benefit from expanded rosters•
-
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Likely to open season in minors•