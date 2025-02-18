Rengifo (wrist) said Tuesday that he began his normal offseason training in late December and is entering spring training without limitations, Jack Janes of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Rengifo underwent right wrist surgery last August but appears to be 100 percent recovered at the beginning of camp. The switch hitter should be an everyday player for the Angels in 2025, although it might not necessarily be at one position. Rengifo saw most of his action in 2024 at second and third base, but he's also capable of handling shortstop and all three outfield spots.