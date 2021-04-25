Rengifo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

He'll sit for the third time in five games while Jose Rojas takes over at third base. Rengifo and Rojas are both expected to see their opportunities take a hit within the next few days, as the Angels will likely activate Anthony Rendon (groin) from the 10-day injured list at some point during the team's upcoming series with the Rangers.