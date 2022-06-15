site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Not starting Tuesday
Rengifo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old is in the midst of a 2-for-25 slump and finds himself on the bench for the second consecutive game. Tyler Wade will man the keystone in Rengifo's place Tuesday.
