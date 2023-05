Rengifo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Rengifo started four consecutive games to close out last week, but he's found himself on the bench for all three games of the series with Houston. Though he looks like he'll be relegated to a utility role for now, Rengifo's ability to play multiple spots in the infield and outfield means he should still enter the lineup at least semi-regularly.