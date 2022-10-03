site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Luis Rengifo: On bench Monday
Rengifo isn't starting Monday against Oakland, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Rengifo is getting a rare day off after he went 0-for-8 with a walk and two strikeouts over the last two games. David Fletcher will take over at the keystone and bat ninth Monday.
