Rengifo went 2-for-4 with a pair of base hits in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Mariners.

Per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, Rengifo will remain in the lineup for Sunday's series finale with the Mariners, this time playing shortstop while Andrew Velazquez takes a seat. Rengifo has produced exactly two hits in three straight contests and looks to be locked into a full-time role in the middle infield.