Angels' Luis Rengifo: Playing time opens up
Rengifo will start at second base and bat ninth Sunday against the Astros, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Rengifo looked poised to lose playing time when Andrelton Simmons returned from the 10-day injured list June 27, but the rookie's playing-time outlook appears stable again after Tommy La Stella was recently ruled out for 8-to-10 weeks with a fractured tibia. With La Stella on the shelf, the Angels will likely rotate Matt Thaiss and David Fletcher at third base, which should open up the keystone for Rengifo on a near-everyday basis.
